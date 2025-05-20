Top Butchers Showcased Skill and Precision at 2025 Best Butcher Contest

State College, PA — The Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative, a subcontractor to the Beef Checkoff, and the PA Pork Producers Council successfully hosted the 2025 Best Butcher Contest, celebrating the artistry, skill, and craftsmanship of the region’s top butchers and meat cutters. The event, held on May 15, 2025, brought together the industry’s most talented professionals for a day of fierce competition and culinary expertise.

Butchers and meat cutters play an essential role in the food supply chain, bridging the gap between the pasture and the plate. They not only ensure the quality and safety of the products we consume but also serve as vital links in supporting local economies, family farms, and sustainable food systems. Despite their critical role, the profession faces challenges. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were approximately 139,100 butchers and meat cutters in the United States in 2023, with a projected decline of 2,900 jobs by 2033, highlighting the need to attract and retain skilled professionals in this field.

“Skilled butchers are the backbone of our industry, transforming high-quality livestock into the exceptional cuts of meat that consumers expect. They bring unmatched precision and craftsmanship to each cut, ensuring the highest standards of quality,” said Kaitlyn Swope, Director of Marketing, Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative.

The 2025 Best Butcher Contest showcased the passion, expertise, and dedication that butchers bring to their craft, while also fostering the next generation of meat industry professionals. Competitors faced a series of timed challenges designed to test their cutting techniques, product yield efficiency, and overall mastery of their trade.

After a day of impressive displays of skill and precision, the competition crowned the industry’s finest. The top three butchers stood out not only for their technical expertise but for their commitment to their craft, securing their place as leaders in the field.

Contest Winners:

First Place – Jeff Woodruff, Country Valley Meat, Jersey Shore, PA

Second Place – Jason Yingling, Dundalk, MD

Third Place – Zach Gorham, Off the Rail Meats, Cornell, WI

The event welcomed the public, offering an exciting opportunity for meat enthusiasts, culinary students, and the local community to witness firsthand the precision and artistry involved in professional butchery.

For more information about beef promotion in the Northeast region, visit www.nebpi.org/.

Thank you to Cargill for the donation of the beef subprimals to the contest.

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national Checkoff program, subject to USDA approval. Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties.