Transplace Recognized with 2019 Tyson Foods Premier Carrier Award

DALLAS–Transplace, the premier provider of managed transportation services and technology, today announced that it has been awarded a 2019 Premier Carrier Award by Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), one of the world’s largest food companies. Each year, Tyson Foods recognizes a small and select group of its carriers that consistently deliver the highest level of excellence in customer service, communication, safety and innovation. Transplace was uniquely recognized during Tyson Food’s annual core carrier conference as the only non-asset based 3PL to receive this award. Because its comprehensive services add value throughout Tyson Foods’ supply chain, Transplace received the award in recognition of the highest levels of volume, capacity management and service level requirements.

“Transplace has been a partner for more than 35 years with a superior track record of on time and on budget delivery across our entire North American network,” said Chris Kozak, associate director of contract carriers at Tyson Foods. “Over the years as we’ve expanded and developed new consumer-appealing food products, Transplace has adapted its transportation management technologies to support us in staying at the forefront of our industry. Transplace consistently rises to our toughest logistics challenges and remains flexible to the day-to-day changes in our dynamic schedules.”

Jay Moss, president of Transplace Specialized Services, noted, “We are grateful for the award and honored to work with an organization that’s continuously evolving to meet consumer demands. In the more than three decades that I’ve been leading our 3PL strategies for Tyson Foods, it truly has been a collaborative relationship. Our access to data from North America’s largest transportation management system allows us to offer cost management insights and unprecedented efficiencies of scale. The Tyson Foods teams are open to our recommendations and together we’ve overcome countless supply chain challenges over the years.”

Transplace provides truckload capacity solutions for Tyson Foods’ entire North American transportation network. With access to $9 billion of freight under management and expansive carrier base, Transplace develops 3PL strategies to enable the most efficient movement of freight through the supply chain. Transplace technologies allow customers to capture more competitive freight pricing and identify optimal routes to gain the greatest cost savings.

Frank McGuigan, chief executive officer of Transplace, stated, “Innovation demands innovation. Tyson Foods is always adjusting to address marketplace disruptions. Our successful partnership requires us to proactively upgrade our logistics technologies and processes as well. We enjoy collaborating with Tyson Foods because they understand that our transportation management solutions are vital elements of their supply chain strategy. On a daily basis, we work together to improve operational performance and reduce transportation costs. Because of our ability to flex capacity, we offer the Tyson Foods team peace of mind.”

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had 121,000 team members at September 29, 2018. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit WWW.TYSONFOODS.COM.

About Transplace

Transplace partners with global shippers to run their logistics business more intelligently through its advanced logistics technology platform, proprietary transportation management software, data insights, expert engineering, and execution services. As a result, Transplace has become the premier provider of managed transportation services and technology. The Company also excels at strategic over-the-road capacity services, with intermodal and truck brokerage capability, and border management services, including cross-border customs and logistics services. With over 1,000 customers and $9 billion of Freight Under Management (FUM) in North America alone, and a growing client base in Europe, Transplace continues to deliver the intelligent solutions that grow and differentiate its customers’ businesses through more intelligent and efficient supply chains. To learn more visit www.transplace.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

