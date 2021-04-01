True Aussie Launches Springtime Lamb Campaign

The good news is, cooking with Australian lamb is easy! As the #1 source of quality lamb in the US, it’s right there in your local supermarket. And because it’s sustainably pasture-raised without added hormones, you know you’re making a great choice for you and your family/friends.

To set you up for success in the kitchen, from the everyday to the special occasion, True Aussie Lamb has launched Simply Spring, a seasonal campaign that focuses on how easy it is to cook lamb by featuring simple, versatile, and flavorful springtime dishes along with cooking tips and techniques through interactive and engaging experiences.

Highlights of Simply Spring:

A “Cook your Own Adventure” interactive tool hands over control to users as they can navigate their own experience by choosing an occasion, a lamb cut and a cooking method. Each path offers a variety of prep and cooking techniques and a mix of recipes with the option to add ingredients to a participating retailer’s grocery cart.

Online resource center filled with recipes, how-to videos, tips and tricks, and a recipe e-book available for free download that features every day and special occasion recipe ideas, along with cooking tips, and diet-friendly recipe variations.

Coming in April, a 4-part mini-series premiering on True Aussie’s Facebook and Instagram that follows 3 people as they learn to make the perfect celebratory meal for the mom in their life on Mother’s Day from Chef Renate DeGeorge.

Simply Spring, True Aussie’s Spring campaign, pairs the fresh flavors of Spring with mild, lean Australian Lamb for elevating the everyday and special occasions. They offer recipes, cooking tips and seasonal inspiration at their website trueaussiebeefandlamb.com/simply-spring and via social channels ( @ ) aussiebeeflamb dot

About True Aussie Lamb

True Aussie Lamb represents the Australian lamb industry globally and aims to educate and inspire home cooks and food enthusiasts on the USA’s number one source of high quality, all-natural and sustainable lamb. And yes, that is Australian lamb! Australian lamb is readily available at retailers nationwide – look for “Product of Australia” on pack or just #askforaustralian. For a handy where to buy tool; recipe/ meal inspiration; and cooking tips go to www.askforaustralian.com.