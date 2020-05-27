Turkey Farmers of Canada Announce Additional 80k Donation to Kids Help Phone and 4-H Canada Through The Wishbone Project

TORONTO – Canada’s turkey farmers today announced another $80,000 donation in the wake of COVID-19, which will support mental health initiatives across the country. The funds will be distributed to Kids Help Phone and 4-H Canada, two groups that each work to provide mental health-related resources and assistance to youth in rural communities.

“The country’s rural and farming communities have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and we are concerned about the impact on mental health and on our kids,” said Darren Ference, Chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada, from his farm in Monitor, AB. “These funds will empower Kids Help Phone and 4-H Canada to provide a life-line to youth in rural communities as we continue to navigate these challenging times.”

Since the pandemic started in mid-March, Kids Help Phone has experienced a continued increase in demand for service from young people all across Canada. The organization has the capabilities to reach those young people in rural and low-population areas as their services are available anywhere in the country, 24/7. With similarly deep roots in rural Canada, 4-H Canada recognizes the unique needs of youth in those communities. Working with Kids Help Phone, the organization develops programs and resources within their healthy living pillar to support and empower youth in their wellbeing, including in the area of mental health.

“During these unprecedented times, we’ve heard from thousands of people on their concerns related to COVID-19,” said Katherine Hay, President and CEO, Kids Help Phone. “It is with the incredible support from partners like the Turkey Farmers of Canada that we are able to meet peoples’ needs wherever they are – from the most remote communities to large cities, we’re here for you.”

“Across Canada, 4-H staff and volunteers are committed to supporting youth in a time when a sense of connection and community is more important than ever,” said Shannon Benner, CEO, 4-H Canada. “We are grateful for generous donors like the Turkey Farmers of Canada for supporting the programs our youth need now.”

The Wishbone Project was launched in mid-April with an initial $50,000 donation to Kids Help Phone, as well as an additional $25,000 in funding allocated for initiatives fighting food insecurity across the country. This second $80,000 donation will go towards funding Kids Help Phone and 4-H Canada to ensure youth across Canada, particularly in rural areas, have access to the supports and services they need, when needed most.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada’s only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, confidential support in English and French to young people. As the country’s virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone and online chat or through text message with Crisis Text Line powered by Kids Help Phone in any moment of crisis or need. Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to get the support they need, when they need it most and we have most recently realized that through Crisis Text Line Canada. This innovation is fueled by courageous donors, partners, volunteers and more. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca or @KidsHelpPhone.

About 4-H Canada

For over 100 years, 4-H Canada has been one of the most highly respected positive youth development organizations in Canada. 4-H Canada has close to 25,000 members and more than 7,700 volunteer leaders. Its goal is to help young Canadians “Learn To Do By Doing” in a safe, inclusive and fun environment. To learn more about 4-H Canada, please visit 4-h-canada.ca and follow its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

About Turkey Farmers of Canada

Turkey Farmers of Canada (TFC) is a national organization representing Canada’s 500+ turkey farmers. Created in 1974 under the federal Farm Products Agencies Act, the Agency encourages cooperation throughout the Canadian turkey industry, promotes the consumption of turkey meat, and oversees the supply management system for turkey in Canada.

About The Wishbone Project/Le Project Dindons

The Wishbone Project/ Le Projet Dindons is the national umbrella for giving for the Turkey Farmers of Canada and the Turkey Primary Processors Sector of the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council (CPEPC). Through monetary and food donations, The Wishbone Project will empower local, provincial, and national community initiatives.

To learn more, please visit https://canadianturkey.ca/the-wishbone-project/