Tyson Foods and Sanderson Farms Upgraded as Meat Is ‘Flying off the Shelves’

ROB LENIHAN, The Street Meat & Poultry March 25, 2020

Tyson Foods and Sanderson Farms on Friday were upgraded to overweight from neutral by a JPMorgan analyst, who said consumers’ desire stock up on food due to the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in meat “flying off the shelves.”

At last check shares of Tyson, Springdale, Ark., were 8.5% higher at $58.82, while Sanderson Farms, Laurel, Miss., was up 1.3% at $128.40.

Analyst Ken Goldman said in a note to clients that based on conversations with chicken processors, “outstanding retail demand for meat is more than offsetting soft demand at food service.”

