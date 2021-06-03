Tyson Foods CEO Resigns Due to Personal Reasons After Just Eight Months in the Job

Tyson Foods said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Dean Banks would step down due to personal reasons after just eight months in the job, turning the helm over to the company’s operations head Donnie King.

Banks took over from 37-year company veteran Noel White in October at a time when the meatpacker was facing unprecedented disruptions from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Thousands of U.S. meatpacking workers were infected by Covid-19 last year, leading to temporary meat shortages as processors closed slaughterhouses in April and May.

