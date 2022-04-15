Tyson Foods Commits $1M To Help Its Workers Become U.S. Citizens

Tyson Foods is stepping up its effort to support immigrant workers who wish to become U.S. citizens.

According to census data compiled by the Economic Policy Institute, many workers in the meat processing industry come from places such as Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Burma or Cuba; work for low wages in difficult conditions; and are classified as noncitizens.

To help workers on their path to becoming U.S. citizens, Tyson set up a program that offers immigrants legal services and resources, with help from nonprofit organizations. In the past year, the Tyson Immigration Partnership has helped more than 500 workers at the seven locations where the program was offered.

