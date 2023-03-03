Tyson Foods Introduces Flow Wrap Packaging for Case Ready Beef Products

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Tyson Foods’ fresh meats division has introduced flow wrap packaging for its case ready portfolio. Flow wrap is an innovative packaging product that uses less plastic than conventional packaging, requires less energy to produce and keeps products fresher three times longer. This unique and differentiated packaging solution is currently being tested with Tyson Foods’ case ready ground beef products with ample expansion opportunity across case ready.

“We’re pleased to offer a straightforward and immediate way for retailers to meet the demands of the environmentally conscious consumer while also doing our part to minimize plastic waste,” says Rikki Ingram, director of fresh meats marketing for Tyson Foods. “A recent consumer tracking survey showed consumers are willing to pay 20% more for more sustainably produced fresh meat products.1 New packaging, like flow wrap, is one way suppliers can help retailers meet consumer demand.”

Flow wrap packaging uses approximately 50% less plastic and 50% less energy in the manufacturing process as compared to traditional expanded polystyrene product packaging and was developed to extend the freshness of meat. The packaging’s airtight environment also helps maintain color and freshness and allows for a product to be frozen without impacting quality.

Additional benefits of flow wrap packaging include:

No leaks, drips or mess

Clear packaging for more product visibility

Easy to open with convenient-tear edges

Flow wrap packaging is just one of the latest packaging technologies the recognized leader in protein has developed to meet the needs of modern retail. To learn more about the variety of solutions Tyson Foods offers, visit the company’s innovation page.

Sources:

1 Midan Marketing, Meat Consumer Tracking Survey April 2022

