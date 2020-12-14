Tyson Foods is Discontinuing This New Burger

Tyson Foods, which owns such household food brands as Hillshire Farms, Jimmy Dean, and Ball Park, is one of the biggest meat producers in the world. In fact, the volume of pork, beef, and chicken products the company produces annually—which helped it earn $42.4 billion last year, according to Fortune—comes in second only to Brazilian mega processor, JBS S.A. Still, even Tyson wants in on the rapidly expanding plant-based meat market.

To that end, Tyson Foods launched an in-house line of plant-based proteins and meat alternatives called Raised & Rooted in 2019. Tyson’s vice president of alternative protein, David Ervin, recently said in an interview with Food Navigator that the new brand—which features nuggets, tenders, and patties—has seen “impressive growth in its first year, with products now available through Amazon Fresh, Walmart, Kroger, Target, Albertsons/Safeway, Costco, and other strong regional partners.” (And when you’re cooking, check out these 52 Life-Changing Kitchen Hacks That’ll Make You Enjoy Cooking Again.)

