Tyson Foods Unveils Chairman’s Reserve Angus Beef

Springdale, AR – With steady consumer demand in Angus and a growing Angus cattle population, Tyson Foods’ Chairman’s Reserve® Beef team is adapting to the market. This spring, both beef programs under the Chairman’s Reserve brand will become exclusively Angus.

Chairman’s Reserve Meats is known for its dual-tiered program catered toward an elevated eating experience and will continue to offer the same with its two Angus offerings, Chairman’s Reserve PlatinumTM and Premium. Both programs will adhere to strict scoring specifications and offer the added benefits of Angus beef.

Once available to customers and consumers this spring, the Chairman’s Reserve Platinum™ Angus Beef program will enter the elite USDA upper 1/3 Choice Angus beef category. Both Chairman’s Reserve Beef product lines will offer a fully supported Angus brand, ensuring a premium eating experience.

“When beef consumers look for high-quality products, they often seek out products labeled as Angus,” says Ozlem Worpel, director of Fresh Meats Marketing at Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods. “We are proud to offer an Angus product that meets our high standards and helps our retail and foodservice customers meet consumers’ demands.”

A study Tyson Fresh Meats conducted late last year found that 96% of consumers recognize the term Angus beef and associate it with quality. A third of primary grocery shoppers purchase USDA Choice Angus beef at least once a month, according to the same study.

While the Chairman’s Reserve Beef programs may be changing, the brand’s superior customer service backed by the Beef & Pork ExpertsTM of Tyson Fresh Meats remain unchanged. Chairman’s Reserve Meats will continue to offer dual-tier beef and pork programs for an exceptional eating experience.

To learn more about Chairman’s Reserve Meats, visit ChooseChairmans.com.

