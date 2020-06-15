Tyson Fresh Meats and the Star Ranch Angus Brand Team Support Restaurant Community, Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores Employees

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. – In an effort to support the foodservice community during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc., and the team behind Star Ranch Angus® beef, are supporting local restaurant operators while recognizing Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores employees for their service during the global pandemic. Tyson Fresh Meats presented all 70 Smart Foodservice locations each with a $500 Visa gift card to buy meals from local restaurants in appreciation for their commitment to serving the community. The donation is intended to help support the entire community, as many Smart Foodservice customers are local restaurant operators.

“Times are challenging right now for all, but especially for independent restaurant operators,” said Kent Harrison, vice president, marketing & premium programs at Tyson Fresh Meats. “The Star Ranch Angus brand team believes in being a good neighbor and giving back to our local communities. Our partnership with Smart Foodservice allowed us to give back to some who have been hardest hit by current unprecedented and unexpected market disruptions.”

“This crisis has been devastating to our local foodservice operators, and we wanted to support them while also treating our associates to meals provided by their establishments,” said Mike Gerichs, director of protein, Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores. “This gesture was greatly appreciated by the operators and our associates. Tyson Fresh Meats is an outstanding partner in supporting those that support all of us every day!”

“The sense of collaboration was strong in this support effort,” says Rosie Meyers, co-owner of Vic’s, an independent restaurant in Martinez, California. “It is truly teamwork, driven from the heart. I think it speaks volumes to the positive difference that can be made when we all work together.”

“We realize we are all in this together,” adds Harrison. “None of us can do our jobs without the other. We hope this small act of appreciation reminds the Smart Foodservice retail team members and local foodservice operators just how invaluable they are to us and our communities.”

