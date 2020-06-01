Tyson Halts Operations at Storm Lake Pork Plant

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Tyson has made the voluntary decision to temporarily halt operations at the Storm Lake, Iowa pork processing facility.

The company said that the temporary closure is due to a delay in COVID-19 testing results and team member absences related to quarantine and other factors.

On Thursday, Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, announced at Gov. Reynold’s news conference that 555 of 2,517 employees at a Tyson Foods meat processing plant in Storm Lake tested positive for COVID-19.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Siouxland News