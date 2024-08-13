Tyson Taps New President of International Sales

Nathan Owens, Food Dive Meat & Poultry August 13, 2024

Devin Cole, who recently rejoined the company to lead its global McDonald’s business, is taking over responsibilities from Amy Tu, who is retiring.

Tyson Foods, Inc. has appointed Devin Cole as its president of international operations, according to an earnings call.

Cole, who previously managed teams at Tyson, rejoined the company in March to lead its global McDonald’s business. He is now additionally taking over executive responsibilities for the international business from Amy Tu, who is retiring after six years with the company.

