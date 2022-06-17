Tyson, Walmart Invite Shoppers to Pick Up Ribs and Celebrate Summer

Springdale, Ark. – With summer almost here, grilling season is already in full swing as shoppers look to load up on high-quality protein this season. Just in time, Tyson® pork ribs are available in nearly 800 Walmart stores across the country.

To commemorate the occasion, champion pitmaster and Tyson ambassador Sterling “Big Poppa” Ball appeared on local morning show Good Day NWA to offer viewers tips and tricks for preparing ribs. During the segment, Ball educated viewers on how to choose ribs in the store, how to set up for success, and simple tricks to customize barbecue sauce to wow guests.

According to a 2020 survey from Statista, the Fourth of July is the most popular U.S. holiday for grilling, with more than two-thirds of grill owners throwing a barbecue party that day. Further, Nielsen Media Data last year indicated that demand for barbecue-related cuts of meat was way up: Retail sales of cuts including ribs jumped 26% from year-over-year levels, compared to the overall fresh meats category, which rose 11%.

“Convenience is key for consumers, even those with a cost-conscious mindset this summer,” says Kent Harrison, vice president of marketing and premium programs at Tyson Foods. “Tender, juicy Tyson ribs from Walmart are a sure crowd pleaser for novice and experienced grillers alike. We’re thrilled to partner with Walmart to help shoppers grill up a summer celebration with a consistent product they can trust.”

Three varieties of Tyson tender & juicy pork ribs are available: baby back, spareribs and St. Louis style ribs. Shoppers can find their favorite Tyson ribs at a location near them by searching Walmart.com. For more tips from Sterling “Big Poppa” Ball, click here to watch the segment or visit bigpoppasmokers.com.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 137,000 team members as of October 2, 2021. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.