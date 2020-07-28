U.S. Meat Packers Don’t Have Many Answers for Lack of Distancing

Michael Hirtzer and Isis Almeida, Bloomberg Meat & Poultry July 28, 2020

As part of an investigation into the spread of coronavirus at U.S. meat plants, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker released responses from major producers that defended their operations during the pandemic.

The four biggest meatpackers — Tyson Foods Inc., JBS USA, Cargill Inc. and Smithfield Foods Inc. — pointed to measures such as staggering shifts and sanitation systems, but gave soft responses when it came to implementing social distancing in production areas of the plants where workers are often in elbow-to-elbow conditions.

The letters amount to some of the most extensive explanations to date about how the meat producers responded to the crisis.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bloomberg

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Texas Meat Packers “Beefs Up” Food Safety Process

April 8, 2019 Texas Meat Packers

Texas Meat Packers (TMP) is pleased to announce the hiring of its new Director of Quality Control, Nikkie Vazquez. Mrs. Vazquez comes to TMP with nearly two decades of experience after graduating from Texas A&M with a degree in Meat and Animal Science. She is PCQI and ISO 9001 Quality Certified, two of the industry’s leading designations.