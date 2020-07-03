U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds: Growing Momentum for New Markets for State-Inspected Meat and Poultry Act

WASHINGTON –U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Chair of the House Republican Conference, introduced companion legislation to Rounds’ New Markets for State-Inspected Meat and Poultry Act in the House of Representatives:

“While our major meat processing facilities continue working to get up and running at full capacity, allowing state Meat and Poultry Inspection programs to sell their meat across state lines will help address our current production crisis,” said Rounds. “Rep. Cheney understands the importance of keeping as many processors in operation as possible. Our commonsense bill would open up new markets to sell state-inspected products – already sold commercially – nationwide. I’m grateful to work with her to introduce this bill in the House of Representatives and I look forward to continuing to work together to get it signed into law as part of our COVID-19 response efforts.”

Cheney’s legislation is similar to Rounds’ bipartisan bill, which he reintroduced this Congress with Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). Rounds and a number of his colleagues recently sent a letter to Senate leaders urging them to include the New Markets for State-Inspected Meat and Poultry Act in any future COVID-19 response efforts.