UK Beef and Pork Sales Dropped £ 185M Last Year

The demand for red meat in the UK is falling. According to recent research, sales in the category fell £185 million last year.

According to the research by Nielson, in 2019, beef sales declined by 4 percent and pork sales declined by 6.4 percent. Sales of vegan and veggie meat products, however, saw the biggest growth rate, rising 18 percent to £405 million.

In January 2019, more than 830,000 people gave up some animal products for the first time. More than half were still veggie or vegan when questioned six months later, and those that had returned to eating meat said they ate fewer animal products than they did before.

