UK Consumers Could be Eating Cultivated Meat within 2 Years

Ingredients Network Meat & Poultry March 31, 2025

Cell-cultivated products (CCPs), from chicken nuggets to beefburgers, could be on UK supermarket shelves by 2027 after regulators launched a sandbox to accelerate approvals.

Scientists and regulatory experts have just started working on the two-year program, collaborating with academic bodies, the CCP industry, and trade organizations to “gather rigorous scientific evidence” about the products and how they are made. The findings will inform how the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Foods Standards Scotland (FSS) regulate CCPs in future.

“Safe innovation is at the heart of this program,” said Professor Robin May, the FSA’s chief scientific officer. “By prioritizing consumer safety and making sure new foods like CCPs are safe, we can support growth in innovative sectors,” he added.

The research[1], published on May 11, 2021 by the journal Foods, affirms that cultivated meat is likely to make up a major part of consumers’ future diets. The study showed patterns of greater openness to trying such products by younger generational groups: 87-89% of Gen Z adults, 84-85% of Millennials, 76-77% of Gen X, and 70-74% of Boomers were at least somewhat open to trying cultivated meat.