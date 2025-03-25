Unilever to Sell The Vegetarian Butcher to Vivera

Unilever announced that it has received a binding offer from Vivera to acquire The Vegetarian Butcher. The brand was bought by Unilever in 2018 from founder Jaap Korteweg and has since then delivered strong double-digit growth on average, expanded to a presence in more than 55 markets worldwide – both in retail and in foodservice.

As we stated at our 2024 Investor Event, Unilever is looking to sharpen its portfolio for long-term growth and scalability, focusing on fewer, bigger brands. The chilled and frozen products of The Vegetarian Butcher require a distinct supply chain and sourcing model making them less scalable within the broader Unilever Foods portfolio. Additionally, the unique set of technological and R&D capabilities that drive the remarkable innovations of The Vegetarian Butcher, differs significantly from the requirements of the wider Unilever portfolio. This divergence makes a sale of the brand the best option for both Unilever and The Vegetarian Butcher.

Heiko Schipper, President Unilever Foods: “Since the acquisition, The Vegetarian Butcher has delivered significant growth and launched many extraordinary products. The creative, impactful communication campaigns have fostered genuine love for the brand among consumers. These efforts have not only driven the success of the brand, but also reinforced the Unilever commitment to plant-based foods and breakthrough innovation.

I believe that The Vegetarian Butcher is poised for even greater success in the next phase of its journey under new ownership that is dedicated to plant-based meat replacements. This focused expertise will support the brand in its ambitious goal to become the Biggest Butcher of the World.”

Rutger Rozendaal, CEO at The Vegetarian Butcher: “We are very excited for The Vegetarian Butcher to be joining forces with Vivera, as it will bring the opportunity to combine our strengths and deliver even greater value to our partners and our consumers”.

Willem van Weede, CEO Vivera: “The impressive and relentless dedication of the people of The Vegetarian Butcher have brought the vision of Jaap Korteweg to life on unprecedented scale and ‘sacrificing nothing’. Vivera is proud to unite with such like-minded believers in and experts of plant-based products, with the same big ambition towards a better and much more plant-based food chain. We are looking forward to together accelerate this important transition, leveraging the complementary competencies of our both companies.’

The binding offer is subject to the usual closing conditions, regulatory requirements, and consultation processes. Completion is expected by Q3 2025.

Financial terms of the binding offer are undisclosed.