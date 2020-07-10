Union Sues Pilgrim’s Pride in Connection to Ongoing Price-Fixing Case

DAN MIKA, Greely Tribune Meat & Poultry July 10, 2020

GREELEY — A union chapter representing workers at Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC) locations across the U.S. is suing the Greeley-based chicken packer, claiming that the alleged price-fixing by executives there damaged the value of its pension fund.

In the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Colorado Monday, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 464A alleges that Penn and the company promoted positive outlooks to stock analysts and the broader market between February 2017 and June 2020.

UFCW Local 464A is based in New Jersey, but shares the larger national union that represents workers in the Greeley packing plants.

