United States Meat Market Report 2021: Market Stood at $262.54 Billion in 2020, and is Anticipated to Reach $308 Billion by 2026

Dublin — The “United States Meat Market, By Product (Chicken, Beef, Pork, Mutton, and Others), By Type (Raw and Processed), By Distribution Channels (Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), By Region, By States, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States Meat Market stood at USD262.54 billion in the year 2020, and is anticipated to reach over USD308 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 2.83%

Growth in the market can be attributed to the factor that meat is high in iron, magnesium, zinc, niacin, selenium, riboflavin, and B-vitamins, all of which aid in the conversion of food into energy. Meat also helps lose weight by offering a sense of satisfaction that helps them control their hunger and metabolize food more effectively.

