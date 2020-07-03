“United We Steak” Campaign Celebrates Americans’ Love of Grilling

DENVER —Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner., funded by the Beef Checkoff, has launched “United We Steak,” a new summer grilling campaign showcasing 50 steaks and all 50 states. “United We Steak” celebrates not only a shared tradition of grilling delicious steaks, but also what makes each state unique when it comes to this beloved pastime. The idea comes to life at UnitedWeSteak.com with an interactive map of the United States made from 50 hand-cut state-shaped steaks. The interactive map is packed full of grilling spirit and state-specific recipes and fun facts that can help consumers nationwide “beef up” grilling season this summer.

The state and U.S.-shaped steaks will be featured in national advertisements, including still images and videos that will be shared on digital and social media platforms. The advertisements will also be shared on video platforms including YouTube and Connected TV in an effort to inspire Americans to grill up their favorite beef meal no matter where they live. Each state is getting in on the fun too with localized advertisements that will reach proud grill masters in their local markets.

Underpinning the campaign is a recognition that across all 50 states and a million tastes, there is a universal love of beef sizzling on the grill with beef being the preferred summer holiday grilling protein. According to research conducted by Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner., which is managed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, nearly one-third of consumers say that they plan to grill more this summer than they have in the past.i

While every state has unique traditions and recipes when it comes to grilling beef, some of the more unique state-specific offerings on UnitedWeSteak.com include:

Beef Bites with a Peanut-Whiskey Sauce: Grilled Top Sirloin Steak and peppers are served with a flavorful peanut-whiskey sauce in this delicious Southern-style recipe from Tennessee.

Citrus-Marinated Beef Top Sirloin & Fruit Kabobs: No Florida recipe would be complete without citrus! These citrus-marinated Top Sirloin Steak kabobs feature grilled fruit for a sweet addition.

Hawaiian Beef Fajita Bowl: This recipe is paradise in a bowl. It combines grilled Flank Steak with brown rice, peppers and pineapple salsa. Coconut flakes sprinkled on top give it a true island feel.

Cajun Beef Pepper Steak: This recipe from Louisiana calls for simply grilling Top Round Steak with Cajun or Creole seasoning. It then gets served with peppers and Cajun rice.

Tex-Mex Steak Torta: The Lone Star state is known for Tex-Mex, and this Tex-Mex Torta is a grilling superstar. Grilled Skirt Steak with peppers, onions and salsa make for a tasty sandwich for lunch or dinner.

“Beef is America’s favorite protein, and there’s nothing more American than beef sizzling on the backyard grill,” said Alisa Harrison, senior vice president of Global Marketing and Research at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. “‘United We Steak’ celebrates the passion for grilling beef that unites Americans, along with the grilling traditions and recipes unique to each state. It also recognizes the beef farmers and ranchers across the country working hard to ensure that families everywhere can continue to grill up their favorite cut of beef this summer.”

The campaign follows the kickoff of summer grilling season, which Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. marked with a new video released Memorial Day Weekend showcasing the dedication of farmers and ranchers to raising safe, sustainable and nutritious beef. It concludes with the simple declaration: “Summer Grilling Season Brought To You By Beef Farmers and Ranchers.”

More beef grilling inspiration and information can be found at UnitedWeSteak.com and BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com and NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com, managed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is the authority on all things beef. From creative recipes and beefy inspiration, to nutrition facts and information about how beef is produced, there’s something for everyone. NCBA is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

i Grilling Survey, April 2020