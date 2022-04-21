University of Florida Athletic Association Partnering With a Family-Owned Sausage Company

The Florida Gators have the meats. Well, smoked hickory sausage meat anyway.

The University of Florida’s Athletic Association on Wednesday announced it is now partnering with Conecuh Sausage, a family-owned business that has been in operation since 1947.

The Alabama-based company, known for its popular hickory-smoked sausage, now has a “brand visibility” deal with UF’s football, baseball and softball teams for the upcoming seasons. The move shouldn’t anger the SEC rival Alabama teams, as the company previously announced in 2019 that it was the “official smoked sausage” of the Crimson Tide, the Tuscaloosa News reported.

