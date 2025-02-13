University of Missouri Board of Curators Honors Former Gov. Mike Parson with Naming of New Meat Sciences Lab

The facility will offer additional education and workforce development opportunities to contribute to one of Missouri’s largest industries.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators voted to name the developing meat sciences laboratory on the MU campus after former Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. The official name of the new building will be The Michael L. Parson Meat Science Education and Training Laboratory.

“Today, the Board voted to honor a true champion of Missouri’s greatest industry,” UM Board of Curators Chair Todd Graves said. “I come from a long line of cattlemen and farmers. I know the importance of agriculture to our state, and I am grateful for public servants who recognize the industriousness and ingenuity of Missouri farmers. I am privileged that one of my first acts as board chair will be to celebrate Governor Parson and his legacy in advancing agricultural education and workforce development.”

The laboratory will further enhance the capabilities of the nationally regarded MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR) by providing new tools and technology for leaders and workers in the meat processing industry to better meet their needs, a fitting tribute to Parson’s agricultural achievements made throughout his lifetime in public service.

