University of Missouri Breaks Ground on The Michael L. Parson Meat Science Education and Training Laboratory

The facility will offer education and workforce development opportunities to contribute to one of Missouri’s largest industries.

The University of Missouri broke ground on The Michael L. Parson Meat Science Education and Training Laboratory.

Speakers at the ceremony included Christopher Daubert, vice chancellor and dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR); University of Missouri President Mun Choi; Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn; UM Board of Curators Chair Todd Graves; Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe; Bryon Wiegand, director of the Division of Animal Sciences; and former Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, the building’s namesake.

“This is a fitting tribute to Gov. Parson’s agricultural achievements made throughout his lifetime in public service,” Graves said. “This naming honors a true champion of Missouri’s greatest industry. We are proud today to thank and celebrate Gov. Parson and his legacy in advancing agricultural education and workforce development.”

During Parson’s tenure as governor, agricultural policy and support were a key focus. In 2023 and 2024, Parson signed budget bills that included a combined $35 million for the facility now bearing his name — just a fraction of the support provided to the University of Missouri System while in office. The University of Missouri Board of Curators honored Parson with the naming in February.

To read more, please visit, University of Missouri’s MIZZOU Magazine.



