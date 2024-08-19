Upside Foods Sues Florida Over Cultivated Meat Ban

The lawsuit claims the state’s ban on cultivated meat is unconstitutional and only seeks to protect local meat producers from competition.

Since cultivated meat’s entry into the U.S. market in June 2023, the product has sparked debate.

So much so that Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, who signed a law on July 1, said that cultivated meat “is designed to be a threat to agriculture as we know it and the state was “snuffing this out at the beginning.”

Now, the Institute for Justice, a nonprofit, public interest law firm, has partnered with Upside Foods, one of the leading cultivated meat companies, to challenge the Florida law, which bans the production, distribution and sale of cultivated meat products.

