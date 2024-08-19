Upside Foods Sues Florida Over Cultivated Meat Ban

Elizabeth Flood, Food Dive Meat & Poultry August 19, 2024

The lawsuit claims the state’s ban on cultivated meat is unconstitutional and only seeks to protect local meat producers from competition.

Since cultivated meat’s entry into the U.S. market in June 2023, the product has sparked debate. 

So much so that Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, who signed a law on July 1, said that cultivated meat “is designed to be a threat to agriculture as we know it and the state was “snuffing this out at the beginning.”

Now, the Institute for Justice, a nonprofit, public interest law firm, has partnered with Upside Foods, one of the leading cultivated meat companies, to challenge the Florida law, which bans the production, distribution and sale of cultivated meat products. 

To read the rest of the article, please go to: Food Dive

Related Articles

Produce

Gift Baskets of Florida Oranges Rebound After Sour Year

Martin E. Comas, Orlando Sentinel Produce December 24, 2018

“This is our busiest time of year, by far,” said Martin, executive vice president of Florida Gift Fruit Shippers Association, which sends out the neatly assembled boxes of fruits for its 36 grower-packer members from its facility near Kirkman Road and Colonial Drive. “There’s long been an appeal — and a tradition — with giving fruit for Christmas,” she said. “You’re sitting in the snow, and what’s better than getting a taste of Florida?”

Meat & Poultry

UPSIDE Foods Selects Chicago Metropolitan Area for its First Commercial-Scale Cultivated Meat Production Plant

UPSIDE Foods Meat & Poultry September 21, 2023

UPSIDE Foods, the leading cultivated meat, poultry and seafood company, announced today that it selected the greater Chicagoland region for its first large-scale cultivated meat production plant. The 187,000 square foot plant, based in Glenview, Illinois, will start by producing ground cultivated chicken products, with plans to expand to other species and whole-textured formats in the future.

Meat & Poultry

UPSIDE Foods Announces What’s Next on the Menu: A Mouth-Watering Array of Ground Meat Products Made from Real Animal Cells

UPSIDE Foods Meat & Poultry May 2, 2023

E Foods, the leading cultivated meat, poultry and seafood company, announced a new range of consumer products made from real animal cells. Pending regulatory review, these cultivated ground meat products will broaden UPSIDE’s commercial portfolio to include a range of delicious options, such as chicken sausages, chicken sandwiches and dumplings. In addition, UPSIDE announced that it has developed a breakthrough chicken cell line for use in suspension cell culture that could substantially reduce the cost of production for these ground meat products.