USA Beef Packing to Expand, Receives Training Funds

A local beef slaughtering and processing plant intends to expand its facilities and workforce, and it has received state funding to train employees as part of those plans.

USA Beef Packing LLC expects to hire 38 additional employees over a period of a year and received $232,321 in state Job Training Incentive Program funds Friday from the JTIP Board.

The only beef slaughtering business approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in eastern New Mexico, USA Beef is owned by Jose Madrid and his family. It slaughters, processes and packages both beef and bison at its 11,000-square-foot plant east of the city limits on Cedarvale Road.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Roswell Daily Record