USDA Announces Appointments to the American Lamb Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the appointment of five members to each serve three-year terms on the American Lamb Board. The terms begin January 2021 and end January 2024.

Newly appointed members are:

Sally Scholle, Littlestown, Pennsylvania – Producer (100 or less head of lambs)

David L. McEwen, Galata, Montana – Producer (500+ head of lambs)

Peter J. Camino, Buffalo, Wyoming – Feeder (Less than 5,000 head)

Carlos R. Barba, Naperville, Illinois – First Handler

Michael N. Duff, Blackfoot, Idaho – Seedstock Producer

The 13-member American Lamb Board is composed of six producers, three feeders, three first handlers and one seedstock producer. Two producers appointed to the board must own 100 or less head of lambs annually; one producer must own 101 to 500 head of lambs annually; and three producers must own more than 500 head of lambs annually. At least one feeder must feed less than 5,000 head of lambs annually and at least one must feed more than 5,000 head of lambs annually.

More information about the board and a list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) American Lamb Board webpage and on the board’s website, lambresourcecenter.com.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 21 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.