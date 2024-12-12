USDA Announces Appointments to the American Lamb Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the appointment of four members to serve on the American Lamb Board. All four appointees will serve three-year terms beginning January 2025 and ending January 2028.

Newly appointed members are:

Jimmy Parker, Vinemont, Ala. – Producer (101 to 500 head)

David Fisher, Sonora, Texas – Producer (Greater than 500 head)

Stephen J. Schreier, Tracy, Minn. – Feeder (5,000 head or more)

Andrew Allman, Gill, Colo. – First Handler

The 13-member American Lamb Board is composed of six producers, three feeders, three first handlers and one seedstock producer. Two producers appointed to the board must own 100 or less head of lambs annually; one producer must own 101 to 500 head of lambs annually; and three producers must own more than 500 head of lambs annually. At least one feeder must feed less than 5,000 head of lambs annually and at least one must feed more than 5,000 head of lambs annually.

More information about the board and a list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) American Lamb Board website.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

AMS policy is that diversity of the boards, councils and committees it oversees should reflect the diversity of their industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors, including but not limited to individuals from historically underserved communities, that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. Throughout the full nomination process, the industry must conduct extensive outreach, paying particular attention to reaching underserved communities, and consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.