USDA Announces Appointments to the American Lamb Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the appointment of four members to serve three-year terms on the American Lamb Board.

Newly appointed members are:

Jeff Ebert, Saint George, Kan. – Producer (101 head of lambs or less)

Gary Visintainer, County, Colo. – Producer (>500 head of lambs)

Donald Hawk, Danville, Ohio – Feeder (At Large)

Travis Anderson, Brownsville, Ore. – First Handler

The 13-member American Lamb Board is composed of six producers, three feeders, three first handlers and one seedstock producer. Two producers appointed to the board must own 100 or less head of lambs annually; one producer must own 101 to 500 head of lambs annually; and three producers must own more than 500 head of lambs annually. At least one feeder must feed less than 5,000 head of lambs annually and at least one must feed more than 5,000 head of lambs annually.

More information about the board and a list of board members is available on the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service American Lamb Board webpage and on the board’s website, lambresourcecenter.com.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. The Agricultural Marketing Service provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity, and is paid for by industry assessments.