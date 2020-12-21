USDA Announces Appointments to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the appointment of 28 members to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. All appointed members will serve three-year terms beginning February 2021 and ending February 2024, with the exception of one Importer Unit appointee who will serve a one-year term.

Newly appointed members are:

Caleb Plyler, Hope, Arkansas

Sallie Miller, Briggsdale, Colorado

Sarah K. Childs, Lake Placid, Florida

Tucker Shaw, Caldwell, Idaho

Philip L. Perry, Oskaloosa, Kansas

Trista Brown Priest, Satanta, Kansas

Andy Bishop, Cox’s Creek, Kentucky

Leon James, Hurdland, Missouri

Katie Sue Cooper, Willow Creek, Montana

Turk Stovall, Billings, Montana

Gina M. Hudson, Belvidere, Nebraska

Steve Wolfe, Kearney, Nebraska

Bill Baldwin, Mitchell, Nebraska

Raymond Erbele, Streeter, North Dakota

Cheryl DeVuyst, Morrison, Oklahoma

Jimmy Taylor, Cheyenne, Oklahoma

Daniel M. Kniffen, Spring Mills, Pennsylvania

Bill Slovek, Philip, South Dakota

April Bonds, Fort Worth, Texas

J. Ryan Moorhouse, Amarillo, Texas

Mark Brent Sustaire, Winnsboro, Texas

Michael White, Vernon, Texas

Steve Springer, Linden, Wisconsin

Melissa Daniels, Nicasio, California, Southwest Unit

Jeffrey Isenmann, Rochester, Michigan, Importer Unit

Kimberly A. D’Anella, Wenonah, New Jersey, Importer Unit

Rob Williams, Chevy Chase, Maryland, Importer Unit

Stephen Sothmann, Washington, D.C., Importer Unit (one-year term)

More information about the board and list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Cattlemen’s Beef Board web page. More information can also be found on the board’s website, www.beefboard.org.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.