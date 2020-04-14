USDA Announces it Will Revisit Country of Origin Labeling

For years, American ranchers have asked for a return to COOL enforcement. It might be coming back.

Right now, if you walk into a grocery store and buy hamburger patties that are labeled as American beef, make sure to read the fine print. Because it’s very possible that you’re going to eat an Australian-Uruguayan blend.



If you think that sounds odd, you’re not alone. For years, farm groups and consumer advocates have asked the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to end that confusion, and reinstate a policy called country of origin labeling. That policy, known as COOL within the industry, required meat companies to disclose where their beef and pork was born, raised, and slaughtered.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Counter