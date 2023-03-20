USDA Seeks Nominees for the American Lamb Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is seeking nominees for the American Lamb Board (Lamb Board) to succeed five members with terms that expire in early 2024. Nominations are needed to succeed members that include one producer with 100 or less lambs, one producer with more than 500 lambs, one feeder with less than 5,000 lambs, one first handler, and one seedstock producer. The deadline for nominations is May 5, 2023.

Any U.S. producer, feeder, or first handler who owns or purchases lambs may be considered for nomination. To satisfy the requirements of the Lamb Promotion and Research Order, the producers with 100 or less lambs or the producers with more than 500 lambs can be from either of the Lamb Board’s two Regions: the designated area east of the Mississippi River or the area designed west of the Mississippi River. The feeder with less than 5,000 lambs can be from the Lamb Board’s two Regions: the designated area east of the Mississippi River or the area designed west of the Mississippi River. Producers, feeders, and first handlers must be nominated by certified nominating organizations and submit a completed application. The Secretary of Agriculture will select individuals from the nominations submitted.

The 13-member Lamb Board was established to maintain and expand the market for sheep and sheep products. A list of certified nominating organizations, the nomination form and information about the Lamb Board are available on the AMS American Lamb Board webpage and on the boards website, https://www.lambresourcecenter.com/. For more information, contact Barbara Josselyn at (202) 713-6918 or Barbara.Josselyn@usda.gov.

