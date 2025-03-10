USDA Terminates National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods and National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection

Food Safety Tech Meat & Poultry March 10, 2025

Two key food safety advisory committees have been terminated—the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods (NACMCF) and National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection (NACMPI).

The USDA’s National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods (NACMCF) was established in 1988 by the Secretary of Agriculture, after consulting with the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The committee provides impartial scientific advice and recommendations to federal agencies on microbiological and public health issues relative to the safety of the U.S. food supply.

The National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection (NACMPI) was established in 1971 to advise the Secretary of Agriculture on matters affecting federal and state inspection program activities.

