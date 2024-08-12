USPOULTRY Accepting Nominations for the 2025 Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award

The U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) is pleased to announce that nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award. This prestigious award recognizes family farmers who demonstrate exceptional environmental stewardship in poultry and egg production. Eligible nominees include family-owned poultry growers or egg producers who supply products to a USPOULTRY member or independent producers who are USPOULTRY members. The deadline for nominations is Oct. 25.

In January 2024, the award was presented to five distinguished family farms in various regions of the country. In addition, an award was presented to a State Poultry Association nominee. The winners were Linda and John Brown of L & J Farm in Harrington, Del., nominated by the Delmarva Chicken Association; Mark, Alana and Sarah Yoder of Brush Creek Henhouse LLC in Leon, Iowa, nominated by the North Central Poultry Association; Craig and Nancy Miller of Miller Farm in Rockingham, Va., nominated by Cargill; Josh and Annie McGowin of McGowin Farms in Tuscumbia, Mo., nominated by Cargill; Tyler and Sarah Isbell of Isbell Family Farms in Mayfield, Ky., nominated by the Kentucky Poultry Federation; and Robert and Jennifer Sizemore of Big Valley Farm in Elkins, Ark., nominated by Cargill.

Additionally, two family farms were recognized as finalists. They were Keith and Jeanna Swafford of Swafford Farms in Dresden, Tenn., nominated by the Tennessee Poultry Association, and Norbert and Susan Gabel of Gabel Farm in Galena, Mo., nominated by Cargill.

Nominations for the 2025 award can be submitted by USPOULTRY members, affiliated state poultry associations, or individually by poultry and egg producers that raise poultry or produce eggs for USPOULTRY members. Each integrator or egg processor may nominate two growers or producers per processing facility in each state they operate. Previous winners must wait three years before reapplying.

“Poultry growers and egg producers are constantly thinking of ways to enhance environmental stewardship on their farms. The steadfast commitment exemplified by our award winners deserves to be celebrated and commended,” said Mikell Fries, Claxton Poultry Farms, and USPOULTRY chair.

Finalists from each region will receive a trip that includes travel expenses and hotel accommodations for two nights to attend the 2025 International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), in Atlanta, Ga. Winners and finalists will also receive a Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award sign to display on their farm that recognizes their accomplishment.

Regional winners will be announced at a special ceremony during the Animal Agriculture Sustainability Summit, held in conjunction with IPPE, on Jan. 28, 2025. Each regional winner will receive a $1,000 cash award and will be featured on USPOULTRY’s website, with the Association assisting in promoting the award in local, regional and national media.

The application and competition details are available on the USPOULTRY website at https://www.uspoultry.org/programs/environment/ffee-award/.

For more information on the 2025 Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award competition, contact Paul Bredwell at pbredwell@uspoultry.org or by telephone at 678.514.1973.

