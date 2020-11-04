Vegan Meat Giant Creates the ‘World’s Healthiest Burger’

A vegan meat giant has created what it describes as the ‘world’s healthiest burger’.

Spanish brand Heura, the fastest-growing vegan meat company in Europe, says its goal is to ‘accelerate the protein transition’. It wants to do this by ‘providing healthy, clean, and accessible’ alternatives to meat.

Vegan meat

Its new Heura Burger 2.0 has 64.25 percent less fat than a traditional beef burger. Also, it ‘contains 85.6 percent less saturated fat than beef, and has 11.3 percent more protein per calorie’.

