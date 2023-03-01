Verde Farms Announces Brand Relaunch, Highlighting Commitment to Regenerative Agriculture with Land to Market Verification

Boston, MA – Verde Farms, a pioneer and leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef for almost two decades, announces a brand relaunch, emphasizing its dedication to regenerative agriculture with Land to Market™ verification. For over 18 years, Verde has provided Beef from a Better Place and the team is sharing a first look with industry leaders at this year’s Annual Meat Conference (AMC).

Verde has always provided high-quality, organic, grass-fed beef with no antibiotics and no added hormones from pasture-raised cattle who roam free year-round. The brand’s new look and feel better highlights that Verde beef comes from a positive place. This relaunch also enhances the consumer shopping experience, making it easier to find the brand’s premium products on shelves as Verde continues to grow at 10x the rate of conventional beef (Nielsen, 1/28/23).

“Since our inception in 2005, Verde has always been committed to sustainability, transparency, and animal welfare. We believe this new look and feel better communicates our dedication to these values,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Verde Farms Dana Ehrlich. “After months of extensive consumer research, we’re excited to showcase this new branding that better highlights our core beliefs. Our new packaging will hit shelves in late Spring, just in time for the grilling season. Consumers can also purchase nationwide with our long-term partner, Amazon Fresh, and have it on their doorstep in no time.”

Land to Market is the world’s first outcomes-based verified regenerative sourcing solution and verifies that farmers and ranchers are realizing positive outcomes to land health through Savory Insitute’s Ecological Outcome Verification (EOV). Verde Farms is now supporting 47 verified regenerative land bases, including more than 100,000 hectares (or 247,105 acres).

“Not all beef is the same when it comes to environmental impact,” said Felipe Urioste, Global Network Coordinator for Land to Market. “Verde is bringing visibility into why improving land health is critical, signaling to the meat industry and consumers, to think about where meat products, like beef, come from and what impact it has on the planet. This is a big cue to other leading meat companies that they can do business differently, knowing that livestock can be a part of the climate solution.”

Verde offers a full line of grinds and steaks and is the number one supplier of organic, 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised beef in the country, sourcing over 16 M lbs. per year. It processes its premium products in-house at its state-of-the-art, USDA Organic and Level 2 SQF-certified processing facility, located in Pedricktown, NJ. Verde is available in grocery, natural food and clubs nationwide, and is the exclusive organic beef brand on Amazon Fresh.

The company is providing a first-look at its brand relaunch and new packaging at this year’s Annual Meat Conference in Dallas, March 6-8. Media interested in connecting one-on-one with the Verde team, please RSVP at kate@kkpragency.com.

About Verde Farms

For almost two decades, Verde Farms has been on a mission to bring Beef from a Better Place to everyone. Verde is the leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed and 100% pasture-raised beef in the US. In 2023, Verde announced its official commitment to regenerative agriculture with the Land to Market verification, making it one of the first beef companies practicing these approaches. Verde partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company’s passion for high quality and exceptionally-tasting beef raised with respect for animal welfare, where feedlots and growth hormones are never part of the picture. To learn more about Verde Farms, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

About Land to Market

A leader in the regenerative agriculture movement, Land to Market is the world’s first outcomes-based verified regenerative sourcing solution. The program’s Land to Market Verified seal has attracted some of the world’s leading consumer packaged goods companies, apparel brands and retailers. A program born out of the Savory Institute, Land to Market uses a science-based approach working directly with raw material producers to enhance transparency and traceability mechanisms across the entire value chain. Currently Land to Market has verified over 1,000 products, has more than 80 brand members, and has measured over 3.5 million acres across the planet. To learn more about Land to Market, visit www.landtomarket.com.