Verde Farms Appoints Troy Hoover as Vice President of Operations

After 10+ years at Starbucks, highly accomplished operations executive moves to organic beef company

Boston, MA – Verde Farms, the pioneer and leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef for almost two decades, announced that Troy Hoover has joined the team as Vice President of Operations.

In his role, Hoover will now lead all production and logistic activities at Verde Farms. In addition to overseeing all operations at the Verde Farms manufacturing facility based on Pedricktown, NJ, Hoover will manage vendor relationships, partner with the procurement team, ensure safety and quality, improve efficiency, expand capacity and enhance the overall cost structure.

“We are excited that such an accomplished operations leader recognizes the importance of organic and sustainable beef,” said CEO of Verde Farms Brad Johnson. “We are proud to have Troy join us and bring his expertise from a powerful brand like Starbucks to help drive the new wave of premium, responsible meat production.”

Prior to joining Verde, Hoover served as Vice President of Supply Chain Operations at cold-pressed juice company, Evolution Fresh (previously owned by Starbucks) where he led strategic planning and oversight of a comprehensive supply chain, creating significant cost savings and operational improvements. Before this, he was Director of Technical Services at Starbucks Coffee Company since 2012, enhancing operational strategies and improving performance across multiple sites.

“I am thrilled to join Verde Farms and contribute to their mission of providing high-quality, organic beef to health-conscious people around the U.S.,” said Hoover. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive operational excellence and support the company’s growth.”

For more information on Verde Farms, the trailblazer in Beef from a Better Place, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About Verde Farms

For almost two decades, Verde Farms has been on a mission to bring consumers Beef from a Better Place. Verde is the leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed and 100% pasture-raised beef in the US. In 2023, Verde announced its official commitment to regenerative agriculture with the Land to Market verification, making it the only organic beef company to earn this distinction. Verde partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company’s passion for high quality and exceptionally-tasting beef raised with respect for animal welfare, where feedlots and growth hormones are never part of the picture. To learn more about Verde, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.