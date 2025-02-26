Verde Farms’ Kirstyn Lipson Joins the Executive Leadership Team as Senior Director of Marketing

After successfully leading a full brand overhaul, Lipson will now serve as spokesperson for consumer insights and champion the importance of better-for-you beef for families across the U.S.



Boston, MA – Verde Farms—the pioneer and leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, and regeneratively farmed beef for nearly two decades—announced the promotion of Kirstyn Lipson to Senior Director of Marketing and her appointment to the company’s executive leadership team.



In her new role, Lipson will oversee strategic planning for the company while serving as the voice of both the Verde brand and the consumer, representing these perspectives across the organization and to the Board of Directors. She will drive efforts to enhance the company’s focus on the consumer experience and expand the brand’s story across new and existing channels. Additionally, Lipson will continue to lead all marketing initiatives and product development at Verde Farms.



“We are thrilled to welcome Kirstyn to the Executive Leadership Team and further elevate her role in shaping the future of our brand, our company and the BFY beef category,” said CEO of Verde Farms Brad Johnson. “Her work over the past two years in refining and expressing our brand positioning has been instrumental in making Verde the velocity leader among BFY brands. She cares deeply about our consumers and customers and is passionate about representing their perspective across our company.”



In 2022, Verde commenced its pivot from being a predominantly private label manufacturer to becoming a branded leader. Since Lipson joined the team in 2022, she successfully:

Refined the brand’s positioning and communication to focus on the claims that matter most to the BFY beef consumer.

Complemented the brand relaunch with a strong “shelf-back” marketing approach, ensuring that the brand story and messaging resonate at the point of purchase, driving sustained category-leading sales velocities.

Partnered with Verde’s Sales team to create a completely refurbished selling story and sales materials, leading to increased retailer recognition of the consumer demand for and connection to Verde’s products.

Due to her strong appreciation of the importance of better-for-you (BFY) beef and her leadership in driving a deep understanding of consumer behavior, Lipson will now serve as Verde Farms’ spokesperson for consumer experience, raising awareness among target audiences. She is passionate about highlighting how Verde’s organic, 100% grass-fed beef is not only better for humans, the environment, and animals, but also an essential choice for families. As a mother of two, Lipson personally understands the importance of bringing high-quality, nutritious food to the family table.



About Verde Farms

For almost two decades, Verde Farms has been on a mission to bring consumers responsibly raised beef that is always organic and always delicious, recognizing the broken food system created by the corporate beef industry. That’s why Verde is challenging the status quo by providing the purest form of beef—raised the right way, the way it used to be, and always should have been. Verde is the leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, and 100% pasture-raised beef in the U.S. As of 2024, Verde is the only better-for-you beef brand to offer USDA Organic, 100% grass-fed, humanely raised, and verified regenerative beef across its entire portfolio. Verde partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company’s passion for high-quality, exceptional-tasting beef raised with respect for animal welfare, free from feedlots and growth hormones. For more information, please visit verdefarms.com.