Verde Farms Organic, Grass-Fed Steaks Now Available at Super Target Nationwide

Consumers can find a variety of premium steak cuts in 220 Super Target stores across the U.S.

Boston, MA – Organic, grass-fed steaks are now more accessible to consumers nationwide. Verde Farms, the pioneer and leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef for almost two decades, announces the expansion of its partnership with Target.

In Fall 2023, Verde Farms became Target’s first and only provider of organic, 100% grass-fed steaks, offering Ribeye, Strip, and Sirloin cuts. The success of this collaboration has led to an expanded presence, with steaks now available in 220 Super Targets nationwide. The Midwest division has also added Filet Mignon to its offerings. Prior to this expansion, Verde Farms’ steaks were available nationwide exclusively through Amazon Fresh.

Target upholds high animal welfare standards across its products, following the Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare to ensure humane treatment. Since 2005, Verde has provided high-quality, organic, 100% grass-fed beef from pasture-raised cattle who roam free year-round—with no antibiotics or added hormones.

In 2023, Verde demonstrated its commitment to making the land better, not worse, by receiving its Land to Market Verification, the gold standard in regenerative agriculture certification. Verde’s heritage and philosophy position it as the brand of choice for shoppers in the current environment where health and sustainability are top of mind. Verde allows consumers to enjoy great tasting beef from a place that respects the earth and the creatures that inhabit it.

“We’re incredibly proud of how quickly we’ve been able to bring organic, sustainable, grass-fed beef to Americans at an accessible price point,” said Brad Johnson, CEO of Verde Farms. “Verde’s steaks are delicious—and they are also better for you, the planet, and the animals. Target understands its customers’ values, and we’re honored they continue to choose Verde as a trusted partner in providing high-quality, responsibly sourced beef.”

The product roll-out begins this month. Verde’s organic, 100% grass-fed steaks will be available both in-store and online for the competitive everyday price of $11.99.

About Verde Farms

For almost two decades, Verde Farms has been on a mission to bring consumers Beef from a Better Place. Verde is the leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed and 100% pasture-raised beef in the US. In 2023, Verde announced its official commitment to regenerative agriculture with the Land to Market verification, making it the only organic beef company to earn this distinction. Verde partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company’s passion for high quality and exceptionally-tasting beef raised with respect for animal welfare, where feedlots and growth hormones are never part of the picture. To learn more about Verde, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.