Vermont Smoke & Cure Expands Partnership with Costco’s Northeast Division & Introduces New Premium Beef Stick

Northeast expansion marks significant growth milestone for the premium meat snack brand



HINESBURG, Vermont – Vermont Smoke & Cure, the acclaimed maker of artisanal smoked meat products, announced its expansion within Costco’s Northeast Division, bringing its premium meat snacks to millions of new consumers. This expansion coincides with the introduction of the brand’s new Hickory Smoked Premium Beef Stick, offering Costco members a high-quality, better-for-you snacking option.

“We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Costco and bring our handcrafted products to more consumers across the country,” said Michael Schafer, Commercial Business Lead at Vermont Smoke & Cure. “Our expansion into more Costco locations demonstrates the growing demand for premium meat snacks that don’t compromise on quality or taste.”

Vermont Smoke & Cure’s new Hickory Smoked Premium Beef Stick—described as “ribeye in snack format”—features 100% beef that is hand-trimmed and ground to create a delicious, premium smoked meat stick. In 2024 Curion product testing, Vermont Smoke & Cure meat sticks were rated the “best tasting” overall among competitors.

The brand’s superior quality, priced more affordably than other premium brands, has resonated with both retailers and consumers. Strong dollar and unit velocity metrics have fueled the company’s growth, making it an attractive addition to Costco’s carefully curated product selection.

“Our dollar and unit velocity appealed to Costco, while our superior quality at a competitive price point appeals to consumers,” added Schafer. “We never cut corners—it’s just not in our nature. The idea of using substandard meat or rushing our process offends the very fiber of our being.”

Vermont Smoke & Cure products maintain the brand’s commitment to quality, using meats free from antibiotics and added hormones, with no artificial colors, preservatives, or flavors. Each meat stick is crafted in small batches, slow-cooked for over 18 hours, and smoked with real hardwood chips in the company’s Vermont smokehouse.

In-store demos are planned to introduce Costco members to the new Premium Beef Stick, with plans to expand to additional Costco regions in the future.

Since 1962, Vermont Smoke & Cure has been handcrafting premium, slow-cooked meat snacks to reward people who find joy in going all-in on the things that matter most to them. The brand continues to innovate while staying true to its Vermont heritage and values.

For more information about Vermont Smoke & Cure and its products, visit vtsmokeandcure.com. New Costco locations include Brookfield, CT; Enfield, CT; Lyme, CT; Milford, CT; New Britain, CT; Waterbury, CT; Windsor, CT; Avon, MA; Danvers, MA; Dedham, MA; Everett, MA; Waltham, MA; West Springfield, MA; Scarborough, ME; Nashua, NH; Rochester, NY; Syracuse, NY; and Colchester, VT.

ABOUT VERMONT SMOKE & CURE

Since 1962, Vermont Smoke & Cure has been crafting smoked meats and meat snacks in their Vermont smokehouse. The one-of-a-kind meat snacks are made with meat free from antibiotics and added hormones, artificial colors, preservatives or flavors. Available nationwide at natural food stores, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, club stores, and ecommerce retailers. All products are available online. For more information, visit vtsmokeandcure.com.