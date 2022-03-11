Vermont Smoke & Cure Launches Bacon Mini Sticks

HINESBURG, Vt.–Vermont Smoke & Cure announces that its new Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon Pork Mini Sticks are now available in retail and online stores. The Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon Pork Mini Sticks taste like the protein you love, bacon, with a smoky flavor and a hint of maple syrup.

This is the fourth stick to be offered in a .5oz go-pack format that is easy-to-pack for busy families and individuals looking to stock up on tasty, portable protein-filled snacks that provide fuel throughout the day. The Uncured Bacon .5oz go-packs are perfect for everything from adventures to workouts to daily routine.

With a focus on the superior taste consumers crave, every Vermont Smoke & Cure product “Tastes right because it’s hand crafted from the finest cuts of meat,” said Michael Schafer, Commercial Business Lead.

Vermont Smoke & Cure offers consumers the convenient on-the-go product in addition to 10 flavors across three proteins that are produced from hand trimmed meat, in small batches, handcrafted and slow cooked with an 18 hour+ cook process. All products are:

Made with premium hand cuts of meat from animals raised without antibiotics or added hormones. Free of antibiotics and added hormones or added sodium nitrate.

Crafted with 100% real spices and ingredients.

Finely flavored by naturally fermenting to lower pH.

Made with ground corn cob, hickory and maple wood shavings to smoke our meat sticks — we never use liquid or artificial smoke flavor.

Free of MSG & Allergens (Milks, Eggs, Gluten, Fish, Shellfish, Tree Nuts, Peanuts & Soy).

No artificial colors, preservatives or flavors.

The Vermont Smoke & Cure team makes delicious meat sticks at their smokehouse in Hinesburg, Vermont. To find a store near you, click HERE.

About Vermont Smoke & Cure

Vermont Smoke & Cure has been crafting smoked meats and meat snacks in their smokehouse in Vermont since 1962. Its one-of-a-kind meat snacks are made with meat free from antibiotics and added hormones. Available in two convenient sizes, Vermont Smoke & Cure meat sticks can be found nationwide at natural food stores, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, club stores, and ecommerce retailers. All products are now available online. For more information, visit vtsmokeandcure.com.