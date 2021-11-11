Vermont Smoke & Cure Launches New Product

Vermont Smoke & Cure Meat & Poultry November 11, 2021

Vermont Smoke & Cure, founded in 1962, is stepping out of a crowded meat sticks landscape post-pandemic with renewed strategy and robust product innovation. The Vermont Smoke & Cure team makes delicious meat sticks at their smokehouse in Hinesburg, Vermont.

Launched in eCommerce on August 24, 2021, the new Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon Pork Mini Sticks taste like the protein you love, bacon, with a smoky flavor and a hint of maple syrup. This is the fourth stick to be offered in a .5oz go-pack format which has proven successful for busy families and individuals looking to stock up on tasty, portable protein-filled snacks that provide fuel throughout the day. The Uncured Bacon .5oz go-packs are perfect for everything from adventures to the daily routine. The new Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon Pork Mini Sticks will be available in retail stores in Q1 2022.

With a focus on superior taste that consumers crave and how every Vermont Smoke & Cure product “Tastes right because it’s made right: hand crafted from the finest cuts of meat.”  Vermont Smoke & Cure is excited to offer consumers a convenient on-the-go product in addition to 10 flavors across three proteins that are:

  • Produced in small batches: handcrafted and slow cooked with an 18 hour+ cook process.
  • Made with premium hand cuts of vegetarian-fed meat from animals raised without antibiotics or added hormones.
  • Made without sodium nitrate, except for nitrates naturally occurring in celery juice powder and sea salt.
  • 100% real spices and ingredients.
  • Featuring 5 naturally wood smoked sticks.

Vermont Smoke & Cure’s 5-Star reviews say it best:

“I am always looking for new protein-rich snacks. They are made from antibiotic and hormone-free beef, they have no added wheat filler and they are delicious. They have just the right amount of seasoning and they are very easy to grab and keep one in the bag for on the go hunger. I Highly recommend it!” – Genna 5-Star Amazon Review

###

About Vermont Smoke & Cure

Vermont Smoke & Cure has been crafting smoked meats and meat snacks in their smokehouse in Vermont since 1962. Its one-of-a-kind meat snacks are made with meat free from antibiotics and added hormones. Available in two convenient sizes, Vermont Smoke & Cure meat snacks can be found nationwide at natural food stores, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, club stores, and ecommerce retailers. All products are now available online. For more information, visit www.vermontsmokeandcure.com.

