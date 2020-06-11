Virus to Cut American Meat Consumption for First Time In 6 Years

Americans are kicking their meat-eating habit, and it’s all thanks to the novel coronavirus.

That’s according to researchers at the University of Missouri’s Food & Agricultural Policy Research Institute, who predict this year’s per-capita meat consumption will fall for the first time since 2014. Higher prices and a reduction in disposable income will hurt demand for beef, pork and turkey, while Americans will eat marginally more chicken.

The decline is a turnaround for a nation known for its cheap burgers and chicken wings. It also comes as a survey showed that more than half of Americans think the food industry should focus more on meat-free foods to ease shortages caused by the spread of the virus among meat workers.

