Walden Local Meat Co. Offers Locally-Sourced Thanksgiving Menu for Dinner Tables Across the Northeast

TEWKSBURY, Mass. – Walden Local Meat Co., a Massachusetts based meat company with the mission to nourish its member communities across New England and New York with meat raised sustainably and humanely in their region, has unveiled its 2023 Thanksgiving lineup. This offering is another opportunity for members to support Northeast businesses and help grow local economies by choosing these products for their Thanksgiving table. This year, Walden Local Meat and its members have also donated over 2,500 pounds of meat to the non-profits Pine Street Inn and Abenaki Helping Abenaki.

“Thanksgiving is an important time where we can support both local food businesses and organizations that are helping the food insecure,” said Leah Palone, Head of Growth Marketing for Walden Local Meat Co. “This year, our thoughtfully curated offerings include small businesses and our partner farmers from across the Northeast.”

Regarding the donations to the Pine Street Inn and Abenaki Helping Abenaki, Nancy Pak, CEO of Walden Local Meat said, “Walden Local Meat Co. is proud to continue our partnership with the Pine Street Inn to provide locally sourced, 100% grass-fed, and finished meat to be used in nutritious meals for those in need this holiday season. Giving back to our community is at the heart of our mission – we’re very thankful for our members to help make this important donation possible again this year.”

“We are thrilled that Walden Local Meat will once again be providing delicious local grass-fed beef towards our shelter meals program over the holiday and winter season,” said Jack Nolan, Food Service Senior Operations Manager for Pine Street Inn. “To celebrate their fourth anniversary in supporting the guests of Pine Street, Walden Local Meat will be donating enough protein to cover over 4,000 dinner meals.”

This year, Tim Haws of Autumn’s Harvest Farm, Anna Houston of Off the Shelf Farm, German Gutierrez of Titusville Farm and Bird Farmers Coop will be raising the turkeys for Walden Local Meat Co. Highlights include the following:

For more information about Walden Local Meat Co. or to become a member, visit waldenlocalmeat.com. Consumers can also order sustainably raised Thanksgiving turkeys or hams without a membership though Walden Local Meat’s “gift store” at https://shop.waldenlocalmeat.com/gifts/. Thanksgiving orders must be placed by November 16, 2023.

ABOUT WALDEN LOCAL MEAT CO.

Walden Local Meat Co. is a direct-to-consumer share program that hand-delivers local, sustainably raised and sourced meat, seafood and dairy to members’ doorsteps across the Northeast. The certified B corporation works with principled, local farmers to produce the highest quality 100% grass fed and finished beef, pasture raised pork and chicken and North Atlantic seafood, growing local economies, and creating healthier, more responsible options for the communities it serves. To learn more about Walden Local Meat Co., visit waldenlocalmeat.com.