Walmart: Grazing Toward a Sustainable Beef Supply Chain

In 2016, our CEO, Doug McMillon, committed to sourcing 20 key commodities more sustainably by 2025. As the needs of the world have shifted, we are furthering our original goal while staying true to one of our earliest sustainability commitments – to sell more sustainable products while maintaining the low prices customers expect.

Beef is one of these commodities. As the world population continues to grow, so does the global demand for protein, which brings a unique set of sustainability challenges and opportunities. Livestock grazing and beef production in the U.S. can be part of a resilient, sustainable food system. Grazing lands cover about 40% of the United States. This includes iconic ecosystems and important wildlife.

Grasslands, rangelands and pasture also store abundant soil carbon. Without proper management, livestock grazing can lead to erosion, and it can decrease soil carbon storage. On the other hand, well-managed grazing can help secure clean water, enhance habitat, sustain rural communities and store additional carbon in the soil, which helps mitigate emissions.

