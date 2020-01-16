Walmart Opens Beef-Packing Plant

Nathan Owens, Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette Meat & Poultry January 16, 2020

Walmart’s plan to control a portion of the beef supply for its stores took a step forward Friday with the opening of a south Georgia meat processing plant owned by Walmart Inc.

In efforts to meet customer demand for quality, private-label food items and a more transparent supply chain, Walmart said it has developed an “end-to-end” supply chain for Angus beef.

The plan, announced last year, included a plant in Thomasville, Ga., that would process steaks and roasts for 500 stores across the Southeast with supply coming from Kansas. The 201,000-square-foot facility, expected to create more than 200 jobs, opened on Friday.

