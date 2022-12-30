Wave of Executive Exits, Retirements hit Smithfield Foods

Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot Meat & Poultry December 30, 2022

Several senior leaders at Smithfield Foods have left the company during the past few months.

Four senior executives, each with years of experience at the meat industry giant, have either retired, joined competitors or resigned recently from the company, which is headquartered in Smithfield. The exits include the company’s chief financial officer, chief sales officer, chief administrative officer and chief operating officer.

Smithfield Foods spokesperson Jim Monroe said in an interview the exits were not related to a decision from Chinese owners WH Group.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Virginian-Pilot

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Smithfield and Gene Haas Foundation Donate $50,000 to Tuesday’s Children Charity In Honor of The 20th Anniversary of Sept. 11

Smithfield Foods Meat & Poultry September 16, 2021

Smithfield® and the Gene Haas Foundation had the honor of recognizing Tuesday’s Children – an organization formed in the wake of 9/11 that provides a lifetime of healing for families who have been affected by terrorism, military conflict or mass violence – with a $50,000 donation at Stewart-Haas Racing’s headquarters in Kannapolis, N.C. 