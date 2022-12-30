Wave of Executive Exits, Retirements hit Smithfield Foods

Several senior leaders at Smithfield Foods have left the company during the past few months.

Four senior executives, each with years of experience at the meat industry giant, have either retired, joined competitors or resigned recently from the company, which is headquartered in Smithfield. The exits include the company’s chief financial officer, chief sales officer, chief administrative officer and chief operating officer.

Smithfield Foods spokesperson Jim Monroe said in an interview the exits were not related to a decision from Chinese owners WH Group.

