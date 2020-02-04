Wayne Farms’ Upgraded Website Reflects Company’s Expanding Market Footprint

OAKWOOD, GA. – Wayne Farms LLC is excited to announce the launch of a retooled, brand-forward website featuring enhanced functionality and advanced features designed to guide and amplify the user’s online experience. Long-known as an innovator in the poultry industry, Wayne Farms took the same approach to its new digital presence with a comprehensive process of website redevelopment, evaluating various technical and creative functionalities, reviewing customer and workforce requirements and analyzing employment and market trends to deliver the new platform.

“We’re a leader in the marketplace and our new website reflects that market position,” noted Clint Rivers, President and CEO of Wayne Farms LLC. “We have to be subject matter experts for our customers. We want to appeal to a qualified and diverse talent pool. And it’s imperative to establish a connection with the retail marketplace where our products are consumed. You can’t do that without a strong digital presence,” finished Rivers.

The company’s legacy of business-to-business and foodservice has recently been joined with their entry into the retail marketplace with new NAKED TRUTH® premium chicken products now in Whole Food Markets and Harris Teeter stores. With both commercial and retail customers now in the mix, the new site establishes a clear “doorway” between the commercial customer and retail consumers supported by appropriate content and engagement tools to enhance their respective experiences. The company’s new “Together, we make chicken amazing®” branding platform is reflected across the creative spectrum, unifying the company’s market identity and establishing pathways for conversations and engagement including lead generation and customer sales and service.

The web project has been a focus of Wayne Farms VP of Prepared Foods Sales Tom Bell and the company’s marketing department for some months, building the various components in tandem with technical and creative experts while developing content for various aspects of the site. The result is an organized, user-friendly site with simple, responsive navigation and a suite of resources and tools to effectively support the company’s core audiences—employees, customers and consumers.

“One attribute that sets Wayne Farms apart from our competition is that we offer choices that are as unique as our customers and consumers,” said Bell “Our new website is a reflection of what we offer along with being a quick-reference tool and education hub for those audiences. The goal was for our digital space to be a one-stop-shop for information while providing an engaging experience and I believe we did just that!”

The new site is feature-rich, with an array of media content supporting the Wayne Farms brand position. Videos, recipes, trend infographics and reports accompany glimpses into the business, including “Chicken 101-the parts of a chicken,” farm stories, product details, animal welfare and sustainability practices. Blog insights, leadership profiles, code of conduct principles and other content allows users to take a deeper dive into the corporate culture. Over the next few months, the marketing team will continue to add features and enhance functions to the new site, including a distributor look up tool, as well as monthly and quarterly content updates for blog, recipe and news pages.