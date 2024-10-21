Wayne-Sanderson Farms Announces CEO Retirement and Successor Appointment

OAKWOOD, Ga. – Wayne-Sanderson Farms announced that Clint Rivers will be retiring from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer at the end of the company’s fiscal year on March 31, 2025. He will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board for Wayne-Sanderson Farms for the upcoming 2026 fiscal year. Chief Operating Officer Kevin McDaniel has been named as successor and will assume the role on April 1, 2025.

Rivers’ retirement follows a highly successful tenure marked by strategic leadership that has played a crucial role in positioning Wayne-Sanderson Farms as the third-largest poultry producer in the nation, following the merger of Wayne Farms and Sanderson Farms in 2022. He first joined the company in 2012 as Vice President and General Manager of the Fresh Business Unit. Rivers was named Chief Operating Officer in 2014, President and Chief Executive Officer in 2017, and Chairman of the Board in 2018.

“I am deeply grateful for the incredible journey I have had with Wayne-Sanderson Farms, and it has been a privilege to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team. I am very proud of what we have accomplished together over the last 12 years,” said Rivers. “While I am retiring from my role as President and Chief Executive Officer, I am excited to continue serving on the Board of Directors and supporting the company’s continued success.”

In a seamless transition, Kevin McDaniel, current Chief Operating Officer of Wayne-Sanderson Farms, will be named President and Chief Executive Officer. McDaniel served the company as Senior Director of Fresh Operations and as Vice President and General Manager of the Fresh Business Unit before being promoted to his current role in early 2021. With over three decades of industry experience, he previously served as President of Aviagen North America, held senior roles with OK Foods and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, and currently sits on the Board of Directors for both the National Chicken Council and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association.

“Having worked closely with Kevin over the last several years, I am confident that he is the perfect choice to lead Wayne-Sanderson Farms into this next chapter. He brings a wealth of experience and vision to the role, and I look forward to supporting him through this transition,” said Rivers.

“I am honored that the Board has selected me to succeed Clint as President and Chief Executive Officer and want to thank him for his years of outstanding service to Wayne-Sanderson Farms,” said McDaniel. “I am excited for the bright future ahead for our organization, as we strive to achieve our vision of being the amazing poultry company, recognized as the partner of choice by our customers, coworkers, farmers and communities.”

About Wayne-Sanderson Farms®

Wayne-Sanderson Farms is an industry leader and the nation’s third-largest poultry producer, serving customers, consumers and communities with integrity, leadership and responsible farm, workplace and business practices. With a diverse portfolio of products, a strong operating culture, and an industry-leading workforce of more than 26,000 people, Wayne-Sanderson Farms owns and operates 23 fresh and further-processing facilities across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas. Wayne-Sanderson Farms produces affordable, high-quality poultry products for retail, foodservice, restaurant, industrial and institutional segments under the brand names of WAYNE FARMS® fresh and prepared chicken; SANDERSON FARMS® fresh chicken; COVINGTON FARMS® fresh and frozen chicken; PLATINUM HARVEST® premium fresh chicken; CHEF’S CRAFT® gourmet chicken; and NAKED TRUTH® premium chicken. For more information visit our website at http://www.waynesandersonfarms.com.